964 Tulip Cir
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

964 Tulip Cir

964 Tulip Circle · (954) 608-8901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

964 Tulip Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 964 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy living in this large 5 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms POOL home with a 2 covered car garage, located in one of the most famous neighborhoods in Savanna Gated Communitywith resort like amenities,imprcably maintened and clean home that is ready to move in.Huge family room open to kitchen with peninsula, ready to party .Enjoy outdoor Floridaliving from the pavered patio with pool and argentine barbacue.Upgaraded features include Accordion Hurricane Shutters , 42'' kitchen cabinetsm SS Apliances.Master bedroom with in suite his & her closets....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Tulip Cir have any available units?
964 Tulip Cir has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 964 Tulip Cir have?
Some of 964 Tulip Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Tulip Cir currently offering any rent specials?
964 Tulip Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Tulip Cir pet-friendly?
No, 964 Tulip Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 964 Tulip Cir offer parking?
Yes, 964 Tulip Cir does offer parking.
Does 964 Tulip Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Tulip Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Tulip Cir have a pool?
Yes, 964 Tulip Cir has a pool.
Does 964 Tulip Cir have accessible units?
No, 964 Tulip Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Tulip Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Tulip Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Tulip Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 Tulip Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
