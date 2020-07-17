All apartments in Weston
902 Golden Cane Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:27 AM

902 Golden Cane Dr

902 Golden Cane Drive · (954) 560-4574
Location

902 Golden Cane Drive, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$2,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Impeccable & Popular "Foxtail" Model, 1-Story home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and 2 car garages located in Gated Community of Savanna. On a private waterfront lot with extra large patio, tile floors in social areas, wood floors in bedrooms, painted neutral colors, kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, central vacuum system. Rental Payment includes: HOA Dues and Lawn care. Enjoy All Savanna Commons has to offer: a great clubhouse with a variety of swimming pools, children's play area with playground, basketball courts, soccer field, mini golf, biking, jogging trails, security patrol, and much more! Close to great schools! Property is not furnished like it appears in displayed pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have any available units?
902 Golden Cane Dr has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 902 Golden Cane Dr have?
Some of 902 Golden Cane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Golden Cane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
902 Golden Cane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Golden Cane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 902 Golden Cane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 902 Golden Cane Dr offers parking.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Golden Cane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 902 Golden Cane Dr has a pool.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have accessible units?
No, 902 Golden Cane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Golden Cane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Golden Cane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Golden Cane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
