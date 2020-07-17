902 Golden Cane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Impeccable & Popular "Foxtail" Model, 1-Story home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and 2 car garages located in Gated Community of Savanna. On a private waterfront lot with extra large patio, tile floors in social areas, wood floors in bedrooms, painted neutral colors, kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, central vacuum system. Rental Payment includes: HOA Dues and Lawn care. Enjoy All Savanna Commons has to offer: a great clubhouse with a variety of swimming pools, children's play area with playground, basketball courts, soccer field, mini golf, biking, jogging trails, security patrol, and much more! Close to great schools! Property is not furnished like it appears in displayed pictures.