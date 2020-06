Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF SAN REMO. CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED: NEW KITCHEN, CABINETS, NEW COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS IN BATHROOMS AND FRESH PAINT. TILE THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD AND AMAZING LOCATION AND LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FROM AN A+ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, PUBLIX, PARK IN INDIAN TRACE, AND MAIN HIGHWAY 75