Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available October 1, 2019. One-story home in Weston''s Saddle Club Estates offers 5BR/4.5BA + office. The layout boasts marble, Nest thermostat and new A/C system. Very expansive property with 3-car garage and additional side-yard clearance for fenced storage. Lease includes pool service, lawn maintenance, pest control and full use of the Recreational Community Center for the Community of Bonaventure. Easy to show.