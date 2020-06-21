All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 621 Honeysuckle Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
621 Honeysuckle Ln
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

621 Honeysuckle Ln

621 Honeysuckle Lane · (305) 785-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

621 Honeysuckle Lane, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 621 Honeysuckle Ln · Avail. Aug 3

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
621 Honeysuckle Ln Available 08/03/20 Incredible 3 bedroom + Den in Weston - Prestigious 3 bed,2.5 bathrooms plus an office that may be used as a 4th bedroom. Home is tiled throughout with hardwood in the bedrooms.2,116 square feet under AC & 2,683 total square feet. Private patio both spacious and a great place to relax. The large family room offers plenty of room and offers a great place to entertain. Well maintained community. Great Schools: Manatee Bay Elementary, Falcon Cove Middle School, Cypress Bay High School. Don't miss your chance to live in this affluent neighborhood. Please email us or call for more information. Available after 8/1/20 - tenant occupied please do not disturb tenants. Call us or email us for more details and appointments. No HOA approval required, rapid approvals available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have any available units?
621 Honeysuckle Ln has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 621 Honeysuckle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
621 Honeysuckle Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Honeysuckle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln offer parking?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln does not offer parking.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have a pool?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have accessible units?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Honeysuckle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Honeysuckle Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 Honeysuckle Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 621 Honeysuckle Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity