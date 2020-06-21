Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony

621 Honeysuckle Ln Available 08/03/20 Incredible 3 bedroom + Den in Weston - Prestigious 3 bed,2.5 bathrooms plus an office that may be used as a 4th bedroom. Home is tiled throughout with hardwood in the bedrooms.2,116 square feet under AC & 2,683 total square feet. Private patio both spacious and a great place to relax. The large family room offers plenty of room and offers a great place to entertain. Well maintained community. Great Schools: Manatee Bay Elementary, Falcon Cove Middle School, Cypress Bay High School. Don't miss your chance to live in this affluent neighborhood. Please email us or call for more information. Available after 8/1/20 - tenant occupied please do not disturb tenants. Call us or email us for more details and appointments. No HOA approval required, rapid approvals available.



No Pets Allowed



