4486 W Whitewater Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool volleyball court

Totally REMODELED House, Like Moving into A Brand-New Home. It Features Open Italian Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Dining Area, Large Bedrooms, New Zebra with Blackouts Shades, Large Patio and All New MODERN Appliances From 2019. FURNISHED if you want it. This Home Is Located in One of The Luxury Community at Weston, With Security, It Features Spectacular Clubhouse, Two Pools, Gym, Playground, Basketball Court/Volleyball Court. Property Has Some of The Best Schools in Florida. Hurry, You Will Not Find Anything Like This!!!

I Offer FREE Live Video Tour If You Schedule A Time with The Listing Agent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYyV0YWIhz4&t=2s