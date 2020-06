4280 Ironwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

RUN DONT WALK THIS WON"T LAST NEWLY RENOVATED MODERN HOME WITH MODERN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS ONE STORY HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER "THE RIDGES" WALKING DISTANCE TO A+ ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE, HIGH SCHOOL, PUBLIC LIBRARY, AND BROWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, HOSPITALS, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME OFFERS A VERY OPEN AND WIDE FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, PIE SHAPED OVERSIZED FENCED LOT WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A POOL. A MUST SEE!