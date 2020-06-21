All apartments in Weston
Weston, FL
381 Cameron Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:49 PM

381 Cameron Dr

381 Cameron Drive · (954) 483-8802
Location

381 Cameron Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area. French doors from the master bedroom, living room, dining area and family room all lead to the large screened patio overlooking the lake. Hurricane shutters and large according shutters to close off the patio. Large laundry inside home with AC. Guard gated community with community pool and soccer field in Weston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Cameron Dr have any available units?
381 Cameron Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 Cameron Dr have?
Some of 381 Cameron Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Cameron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
381 Cameron Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Cameron Dr pet-friendly?
No, 381 Cameron Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 381 Cameron Dr offer parking?
No, 381 Cameron Dr does not offer parking.
Does 381 Cameron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Cameron Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Cameron Dr have a pool?
Yes, 381 Cameron Dr has a pool.
Does 381 Cameron Dr have accessible units?
No, 381 Cameron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Cameron Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Cameron Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Cameron Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 381 Cameron Dr has units with air conditioning.
