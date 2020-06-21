381 Cameron Dr

Amenities
Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area. French doors from the master bedroom, living room, dining area and family room all lead to the large screened patio overlooking the lake. Hurricane shutters and large according shutters to close off the patio. Large laundry inside home with AC. Guard gated community with community pool and soccer field in Weston.