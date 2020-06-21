381 Cameron Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Beautiful single story lake front home in The Lakes Community of Weston. Tile flooring in the living areas and laminate flooring in the bedrooms, updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an a island bar area. French doors from the master bedroom, living room, dining area and family room all lead to the large screened patio overlooking the lake. Hurricane shutters and large according shutters to close off the patio. Large laundry inside home with AC. Guard gated community with community pool and soccer field in Weston.