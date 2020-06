Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom corner townhome with tranquil water views in pristine condition and ready for a loving family. Featuring laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout, plenty of natural light, spacious layout perfect for entertaining, eat in kitchen, upgraded master bathroom, roll down shutters, plenty of storage space and a 1 1/2 car garage, plus easy access to guest parking. This lovely home is in San Simeon @ Weston and within the Cypress Bay school district.