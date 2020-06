289 Duval Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL KEPT 2/2.5 TWO STOTY TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BONAVENTURE GOLF COURSE, HIGH RATED SCHOOLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. PROPERTY FEATURES TILE ON FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ON STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH ON-SUITE BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND MORE. WASHER AND DRYER ON FIRST FLOOR. RENT INCLUDES MEMBERSHIP AND AMENITIES OF BONAVENTURE TOWN CENTER CLUB. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. SHOWINGS ONLY MONDAYS, TUESDAYS AND SUNDAYS WITH 24 HR NOTICE.

