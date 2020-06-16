All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 2725 Hackney Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
2725 Hackney Rd
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

2725 Hackney Rd

2725 Hackney Road · (305) 303-7808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL 33331
Windmill Ranch Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$14,900

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 6405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie theater room, in-laws, ensuit bathroom, huge jack and Jill bathrooms for kid's rooms with tankless toto electrical toilet/bidet. Italian doors 9 ft tall, over 6000 sp ft marble circular drive and parking , about 3000 sq ft pool's deck area with oversized marble pavers , outdoor state of the art kitchen with linx BBQ & fridge , top quality carrier AC's and liner diffusers all over the house, energy saver LED lights all over the house ,huge laundry ,everything in this house is top of the line and greatly designed.CYPRESS BAY DESIGNATED HIGH SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Hackney Rd have any available units?
2725 Hackney Rd has a unit available for $14,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2725 Hackney Rd have?
Some of 2725 Hackney Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Hackney Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Hackney Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Hackney Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Hackney Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Hackney Rd does offer parking.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Hackney Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Hackney Rd has a pool.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd have accessible units?
No, 2725 Hackney Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Hackney Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Hackney Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2725 Hackney Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2725 Hackney Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity