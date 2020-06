2700 Pinehurst Drive

Amenities

Pinehurst Drive, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. ELEGANT GOLF ESTATE OVERLOOKS THE 17TH GREEN OF THE WHCC TOUR COURSE. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED/FRESHLY PAINTED, HOME FEATURES 4BR/3FB/2HB. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORING IN ALL THE BEDROOMS, OVERSIZED CERAMIC TILE IN THE SOCIAL AREAS. GOURMET KITCHEN DESIGNED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND CENTER ISLAND. ACCORDION SHUTTERS. MARBLE FLOORING, COUNTER & SHOWER IN THE MBA. OFFICE/GUEST ROOM BOASTS WOOD BUILT- INS. SPACIOUS PAVER PATIO/POOL/SPA. CUSTOM MILLWORK & MOLDING. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582880 ]