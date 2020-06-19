All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

2656 Nelson Ct

2656 Nelson Court · (954) 880-2550
Location

2656 Nelson Court, Weston, FL 33332
Weston

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
If you're looking for rent the perfect house to raise a family. You found it. This modern and gorgeous home has 5 Bedrooms/3 full Bathrooms, huge patio, lake view, cul de sac, @Weston Hills,FL,33332. Gate community. A+ schools. Brand new state of the art kitchen with custom quartz counters, SS appliances. Wood floors (entire house), tile in bathrooms and screened patio. Natural light. Accordion hurricane shutters. Beautiful and updated bathrooms. Downstairs: Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Family room, two Bedrooms (Large Master Bedroom (with master bathroom) is one of them), Laundry room, Full Cabana Bathroom, Garage. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms and Jack & Jill bathroom. Don't wait more, be the first to put in an offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Nelson Ct have any available units?
2656 Nelson Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2656 Nelson Ct have?
Some of 2656 Nelson Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Nelson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Nelson Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Nelson Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2656 Nelson Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Nelson Ct does offer parking.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 Nelson Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct have a pool?
No, 2656 Nelson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct have accessible units?
No, 2656 Nelson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 Nelson Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2656 Nelson Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2656 Nelson Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
