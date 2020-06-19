2656 Nelson Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

If you're looking for rent the perfect house to raise a family. You found it. This modern and gorgeous home has 5 Bedrooms/3 full Bathrooms, huge patio, lake view, cul de sac, @Weston Hills,FL,33332. Gate community. A+ schools. Brand new state of the art kitchen with custom quartz counters, SS appliances. Wood floors (entire house), tile in bathrooms and screened patio. Natural light. Accordion hurricane shutters. Beautiful and updated bathrooms. Downstairs: Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Family room, two Bedrooms (Large Master Bedroom (with master bathroom) is one of them), Laundry room, Full Cabana Bathroom, Garage. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms and Jack & Jill bathroom. Don't wait more, be the first to put in an offer.