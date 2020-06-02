All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 2569 Jardin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
2569 Jardin
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

2569 Jardin

2569 Jardin Place · (954) 478-3668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2569 Jardin Place, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exquisite home in Weston Hills. Tastefully remodeled. Featuring New Roof New Impact doors and windows, modern stair case, stone wall accents, all new interior doors, walking closets, oversized two car garage with driveway that fits 4 cars, pool with salt chlorination system, cabana bath and a Generator for your peace of mind. Beautiful large backyard, with stunning serene lake view and a balcony perfect to enjoy every sunset. Located on a cul-de-sac. making this the perfect home for a family. Only a two minute walk to the park and great neighbors. Gated community with security patrols. The Country Club offers two of the best golf courses in Broward County and other amenities including, tennis, dining, pool, recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Jardin have any available units?
2569 Jardin has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2569 Jardin have?
Some of 2569 Jardin's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Jardin currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Jardin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Jardin pet-friendly?
No, 2569 Jardin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 2569 Jardin offer parking?
Yes, 2569 Jardin does offer parking.
Does 2569 Jardin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2569 Jardin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Jardin have a pool?
Yes, 2569 Jardin has a pool.
Does 2569 Jardin have accessible units?
No, 2569 Jardin does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Jardin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2569 Jardin has units with dishwashers.
Does 2569 Jardin have units with air conditioning?
No, 2569 Jardin does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2569 Jardin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity