2569 Jardin

Exquisite home in Weston Hills. Tastefully remodeled. Featuring New Roof New Impact doors and windows, modern stair case, stone wall accents, all new interior doors, walking closets, oversized two car garage with driveway that fits 4 cars, pool with salt chlorination system, cabana bath and a Generator for your peace of mind. Beautiful large backyard, with stunning serene lake view and a balcony perfect to enjoy every sunset. Located on a cul-de-sac. making this the perfect home for a family. Only a two minute walk to the park and great neighbors. Gated community with security patrols. The Country Club offers two of the best golf courses in Broward County and other amenities including, tennis, dining, pool, recreation.