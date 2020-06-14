2489 Bay Isle Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Perfect location at upscale and highly desired Weston Hills Country Club. Spacious and charming one story house with beautiful lake view. Contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, center island and granite countertops. Hardwood floor throughout social areas and laminate floor in bedrooms. Very well maintained. Access to excellent rated-A public schools. LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582809 ]