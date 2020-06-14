All apartments in Weston
2489 Bay Isle Drive

2489 Bay Isle Drive · (954) 993-4760
Location

2489 Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Bay Isle Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Perfect location at upscale and highly desired Weston Hills Country Club. Spacious and charming one story house with beautiful lake view. Contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, center island and granite countertops. Hardwood floor throughout social areas and laminate floor in bedrooms. Very well maintained. Access to excellent rated-A public schools. LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582809 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have any available units?
2489 Bay Isle Drive has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have?
Some of 2489 Bay Isle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Bay Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Bay Isle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Bay Isle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2489 Bay Isle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive offer parking?
No, 2489 Bay Isle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2489 Bay Isle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2489 Bay Isle Drive has a pool.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2489 Bay Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Bay Isle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Bay Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2489 Bay Isle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
