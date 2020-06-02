2318 Quail Roost Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Quail Roost Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Enjoy Weston FL, peaceful living, in this 1 story single family residence offering lake, Pool with Jacuzzi at Weston Hills Country Club. 5 bedroom 2.5 Baths completely remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, breakfast area, professional built in office, new decorative lamps and stainless steel bathroom faucets, cabana bathroom for easy access to pool and entertainment. Covered patio terrace, fenced patio, freshly painted, property is in mint conditions. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582794 ]