All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 2318 Quail Roost Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
2318 Quail Roost Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

2318 Quail Roost Drive

2318 Quail Roost Drive · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2318 Quail Roost Drive, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2637 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Quail Roost Drive, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Enjoy Weston FL, peaceful living, in this 1 story single family residence offering lake, Pool with Jacuzzi at Weston Hills Country Club. 5 bedroom 2.5 Baths completely remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, breakfast area, professional built in office, new decorative lamps and stainless steel bathroom faucets, cabana bathroom for easy access to pool and entertainment. Covered patio terrace, fenced patio, freshly painted, property is in mint conditions. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3582794 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have any available units?
2318 Quail Roost Drive has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have?
Some of 2318 Quail Roost Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Quail Roost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Quail Roost Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Quail Roost Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 Quail Roost Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive offer parking?
No, 2318 Quail Roost Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Quail Roost Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2318 Quail Roost Drive has a pool.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have accessible units?
No, 2318 Quail Roost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Quail Roost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Quail Roost Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Quail Roost Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2318 Quail Roost Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity