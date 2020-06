Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LIVE IN " WESTON CITY " A VERY WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 BATHROOMS,KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, ALL" BRAND NEW APPLIANCES" INCLUDED WASHER AND DRYER, PATIO, ONE CAR GARAGE. TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, NEW CARPET IN THE STAIRS, CEILING FANS, BEST SCHOOL IN BROWARD A+. VERY FAST TO MOVE IN, NO HOA. APPROVAL. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SAWGRASS MALL.