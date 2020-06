Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool lobby tennis court

Nicely remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit in Weston. Calm water view from the screened balcony. Porcelain floor throughout. New kitchen cabinets & island with quartz countertops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. New bathroom vanities with double sink in master bathroom. Freshly painted. Secured building entrance. Remodeled lobby and common areas with white porcelain floor throughout, new elevator and surveillance cameras. Enjoy the building pool and all the amenities of the Club of Bonaventure: Gym, Tennis, Pool and more. A+ Schools.



(RLNE5745983)