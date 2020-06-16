All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1983 Harbor View Circle

1983 Harbor View Circle · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1983 Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3458 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful and spacious home in the exclusive gated community of Weston Hills Country Club. Located in the Harbor View subdivision. This great home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2-car garage, fenced yard with pool, spacious layout with 1 bdrm and 1 full bathroom on the first floor. Nice size kitchen with granite countertops that opens to huge family room area. Vaulted ceiling and crown molding in all the house. Great home for a large family. Accordion shutters. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582877 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have any available units?
1983 Harbor View Circle has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1983 Harbor View Circle have?
Some of 1983 Harbor View Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Harbor View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Harbor View Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Harbor View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Harbor View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Harbor View Circle does offer parking.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Harbor View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1983 Harbor View Circle has a pool.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have accessible units?
No, 1983 Harbor View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Harbor View Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Harbor View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Harbor View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
