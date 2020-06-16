1983 Harbor View Circle

Amenities

Harbor View Circle, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful and spacious home in the exclusive gated community of Weston Hills Country Club. Located in the Harbor View subdivision. This great home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2-car garage, fenced yard with pool, spacious layout with 1 bdrm and 1 full bathroom on the first floor. Nice size kitchen with granite countertops that opens to huge family room area. Vaulted ceiling and crown molding in all the house. Great home for a large family. Accordion shutters. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582877 ]