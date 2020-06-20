All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:59 AM

19548 S Whitewater Ave

19548 South Whitewater Avenue · (954) 709-3182
Location

19548 South Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL 33332
Isles at Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
volleyball court
4/3 house that is now at 6 bedrooms, a large office; and extra room can be used as a theater or another master bedroom for a total of 6 rooms / 3 bathrooms; Best community floor plan, high ceilings large lot 8170 sf; Nice spacious family room layout close by as a private theater for better sound; A + schools, school bus stop within the community; Last construction in Weston 2004, Ceramic and laminate. privacy without neighbors in the back. HOA maintenance includes alarm, internet, cable. Nice gym, resident lounge, party room, basketball court, sand volleyball and all the beautiful activities for the whole family; 6 rooms in total 2 Masters 3 large rooms and an office. French door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have any available units?
19548 S Whitewater Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have?
Some of 19548 S Whitewater Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19548 S Whitewater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19548 S Whitewater Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19548 S Whitewater Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19548 S Whitewater Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19548 S Whitewater Ave does offer parking.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19548 S Whitewater Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19548 S Whitewater Ave has a pool.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have accessible units?
No, 19548 S Whitewater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19548 S Whitewater Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19548 S Whitewater Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19548 S Whitewater Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
