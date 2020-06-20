19548 S Whitewater Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room volleyball court

4/3 house that is now at 6 bedrooms, a large office; and extra room can be used as a theater or another master bedroom for a total of 6 rooms / 3 bathrooms; Best community floor plan, high ceilings large lot 8170 sf; Nice spacious family room layout close by as a private theater for better sound; A + schools, school bus stop within the community; Last construction in Weston 2004, Ceramic and laminate. privacy without neighbors in the back. HOA maintenance includes alarm, internet, cable. Nice gym, resident lounge, party room, basketball court, sand volleyball and all the beautiful activities for the whole family; 6 rooms in total 2 Masters 3 large rooms and an office. French door.