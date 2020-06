Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool microwave range

Beautiful 2/2 corner unit for rent in Weston, Huracan shutters through windows, granite countertops, unit has been

recently painted and ready to move in, Renting this unit will allow to enjoy Bonaventure Town center with many

attractions for adults and kids, A+ schools and more. Landlord willing to accept 2 Months Move in special. Call Listing agent for more details.