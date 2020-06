Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH LAKEFRONT UNIT IN RACQUET CLUB VILLAGE. UNIT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED INCLUDING NEW CABINETS WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS, MOSTLY NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDING BUILT IN MICROWAVE, NEW CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT INCLUDING ALL LIVING AREAS, BATHS, PATIO. NEW WALL TILE IN BATHS REDONE SHOWER, TUB, SINKS, ETC. NEW LIGHTING IN KITCHEN AND NEW NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES IN BATHS. NEW PAINT. UNITS IS A MUST SEE. SHOW IT AND RENT IT!!!