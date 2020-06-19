1860 Silverbell Ter

Amenities
Beautiful & very spacious home with gorgeous sunset lake views on cul-de-sac in desirable Savannah Community in Weston. Open and bright floor plan, upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile downstairs and wood flooring upstairs, new interior paint. Large backyard with covered patio and lush tropical landscaping. Gated community with resort style amenities, 3 pools, water slide, mini golf, basketball. Close to A+ schools, main streets, parks, shopping and restaurants. NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL. Must see!