1860 Silverbell Ter
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:00 PM

1860 Silverbell Ter

1860 Silverbell Terrace · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1860 Silverbell Terrace, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful & very spacious home with gorgeous sunset lake views on cul-de-sac in desirable Savannah Community in Weston. Open and bright floor plan, upgraded kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile downstairs and wood flooring upstairs, new interior paint. Large backyard with covered patio and lush tropical landscaping. Gated community with resort style amenities, 3 pools, water slide, mini golf, basketball. Close to A+ schools, main streets, parks, shopping and restaurants. NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have any available units?
1860 Silverbell Ter has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Silverbell Ter have?
Some of 1860 Silverbell Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Silverbell Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Silverbell Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Silverbell Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Silverbell Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Silverbell Ter does offer parking.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 Silverbell Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1860 Silverbell Ter has a pool.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have accessible units?
No, 1860 Silverbell Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 Silverbell Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Silverbell Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1860 Silverbell Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
