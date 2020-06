Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities conference room internet access lobby

16 executive offices available ranging from 72 sq-ft to 340 sq-ft. Many are side by side making it a great option for businesses in need of multiple offices.

Complimentary High speed Internet

Rents range from $400 to $2,200 per month

Complimentary conference room use

Private entrances/balcony doors available

24/7 Office access

Downstairs lobby with reception for guests & mail/packages



The Weston Town Center is located in the City of Weston just minutes from I-75 on the corner of Royal Palm Blvd. & Bonaventure Blvd. In addition to the several professional office buildings the Weston Town Center features upscale salons, boutiques, casual & fine dining and an array of unique services. A beautiful location to both run a business and enjoy a nice evening out.



AIRPORT

DRIVE DISTANCE

Fort Lauderdaleâ??Hollywood International Airport 28 min 19.0 mi

Miami International Airport 40 min 26.4 mi