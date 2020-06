1648 VICTORIA POINTE CIR

Amenities

BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCLUSIVE VICTORIA POINTE IN WHCC WITH SERENE AND PRIVATE WATER VIEWS. GREAT 6 BED/4 BATH FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN WITH DIFFERENT AREAS FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING. AT GROUND LEVEL YOU HAVE THE MASTER QUARTERS, PLUS 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE TWO OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATHROOM. BEAUTIFUL PORCELAIN FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LOTS OF INDOOR STORAGE, 3 CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, S/S APPLIANCES, ACCORDION SHUTTERS IN ALL WINDOWS AND GLASS DOORS, SOLAR-HEATED/SALT-SYSTEM POOL, TROPICAL LANDSCAPING, ALARM SYSTEM, "A" WESTON SCHOOLS, PET FRIENDLY. GREAT AND SOLID LANDLORDS!!

NOTE: PICTURES OF VACANT HOUSE WERE TAKEN BEFORE ALL INTERIOR WALLS WERE PAINTED IN WHITE FOR A MORE CONTEMPORARY LOOK.