2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH Condo in Weston - Property Id: 247077



REMODELED & VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, BIGGEST UNIT IN THE BONAVENTURE AREA, TITLE THROUGH OUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. BALCONY IS ENCLOSED WITH GLASS DOORS, SECURE BUILDING LOCATED BY THE GOLF COURSE. INCLUDE BASIC CABLE ACCESS TO THE TOWN CENTER CLUB WITH AMENITIES, MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.

No Pets Allowed



