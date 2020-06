155 Lakeview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

FOR RENT!! COME AND SEE THIS BEATIFUL AND SPACIOUS CORNER APARTMENT, EXCELLENT CONDITION, RARE TO FIND 3BDR/2BTH GARDEN APARTMENT IN HIGHLY DESIRED CITY OF WESTON. JUST PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS, TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, CUSTOM MADE CLOSETS, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, NEW BLINDS, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, SCREENED PORCH & BALCONY, WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. COMMUNITY POOL, EXCELLENT LOCATIONS AND +A SCHOOLS. PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL APRIL 30TH. $250.00 PET DEPOSIT NON REFUNDABLE. LOCATED CLOSE TO I-75, 595, SAWGRASS MALL, FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AND ONLY 20 MIN FROM ThE BEACH.