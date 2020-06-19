1518 Maple Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Experience Resort style living in the Sought after Savanna Community. This is a beautiful two-story Mediterranean style home with 4br/2.5 baths on a large corner lot, surrounded by custom tropical landscaping, private fenced backyard, French pattern travertine in covered back patio, gorgeous 24x24 marble and laminate wood flooring, fully renovated kitchen with granite countertops, full pullout drawers, spice rack, lazy Susan, custom pantry with pull-outs. All stainless steel appliances; custom design in a master bedroom walking closet. Enjoy all the amenities Savanna Common has to offer, Mini Golf, Kids, and Lap Pool Resort Style. Jacuzzi, Cafeteria, Private Party Salon. Basketball Court, Soccer and many others. Walk or Bike Path & enjoy with family and friends.