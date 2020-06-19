All apartments in Weston
Weston, FL
1518 Maple Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:14 PM

1518 Maple Dr

1518 Maple Dr · (954) 854-0937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Weston
Location

1518 Maple Dr, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Experience Resort style living in the Sought after Savanna Community. This is a beautiful two-story Mediterranean style home with 4br/2.5 baths on a large corner lot, surrounded by custom tropical landscaping, private fenced backyard, French pattern travertine in covered back patio, gorgeous 24x24 marble and laminate wood flooring, fully renovated kitchen with granite countertops, full pullout drawers, spice rack, lazy Susan, custom pantry with pull-outs. All stainless steel appliances; custom design in a master bedroom walking closet. Enjoy all the amenities Savanna Common has to offer, Mini Golf, Kids, and Lap Pool Resort Style. Jacuzzi, Cafeteria, Private Party Salon. Basketball Court, Soccer and many others. Walk or Bike Path & enjoy with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Maple Dr have any available units?
1518 Maple Dr has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1518 Maple Dr have?
Some of 1518 Maple Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Maple Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Maple Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1518 Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Maple Dr does offer parking.
Does 1518 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Maple Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Maple Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1518 Maple Dr has a pool.
Does 1518 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 1518 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Maple Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Maple Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Maple Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
