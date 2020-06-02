1486 Zenith Way

Amenities

UPGRADED SINGLE STORY HOME...LOCATION ... LOCATION .. LOCATION.. A+ School zones...Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms lake front single story house in Savanna. Split bedroom plan, Master bedroom fully renovated. Brand new carpet, Fully renovated contemporary modern style master bathroom shower + vanity. AC is 1 year old. Open kitchen plan with brand new granite counter top + faucet+ brand new dishwasher, stainless steel appliances. Tons of natural vitamin D in house. Freshly painted inside - out, Roof is pre inspected. High ceiling , LED flush lights through out in house. Hurricane panels One of larger corner lot, Kid's park is straight in front of house. Clubhouse has large pools,Tennis court, Gym, and many other benefits. Click to see videotour of the property: https://youtu.be/0imbHrcei2M