Weston, FL
1486 Zenith Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

1486 Zenith Way

1486 Zenith Way · No Longer Available
Location

1486 Zenith Way, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
UPGRADED SINGLE STORY HOME...LOCATION ... LOCATION .. LOCATION.. A+ School zones...Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms lake front single story house in Savanna. Split bedroom plan, Master bedroom fully renovated. Brand new carpet, Fully renovated contemporary modern style master bathroom shower + vanity. AC is 1 year old. Open kitchen plan with brand new granite counter top + faucet+ brand new dishwasher, stainless steel appliances. Tons of natural vitamin D in house. Freshly painted inside - out, Roof is pre inspected. High ceiling , LED flush lights through out in house. Hurricane panels One of larger corner lot, Kid's park is straight in front of house. Clubhouse has large pools,Tennis court, Gym, and many other benefits. Click to see videotour of the property: https://youtu.be/0imbHrcei2M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Zenith Way have any available units?
1486 Zenith Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1486 Zenith Way have?
Some of 1486 Zenith Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Zenith Way currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Zenith Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Zenith Way pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Zenith Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1486 Zenith Way offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Zenith Way does offer parking.
Does 1486 Zenith Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1486 Zenith Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Zenith Way have a pool?
Yes, 1486 Zenith Way has a pool.
Does 1486 Zenith Way have accessible units?
No, 1486 Zenith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Zenith Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 Zenith Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 Zenith Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1486 Zenith Way has units with air conditioning.
