Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great opportunity to live in Savanna,Weston, FL,33327. Resort Style, gated community with amenities including pool with water slide, clubhouse and playground. "A+" rated schools. This beautiful and very well maintained house is for rent. Open space. It has a private backyard with Tropical landscaping. Wood & tile flooring. The rent includes the lawn maintenance. Pet-Friendly (Max 25lbs). No association approval required. Don't wait more, call now!!!