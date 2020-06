Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 baths home on a quiet street at Savanna gated community. No Carpets! 2 master suits with hardwood floor plus 3 bedrooms with laminate floor. All closets with shelves, drawers and lots of hanging space. High ceiling & crown molding throughout the main areas and Master Bedroom. Tiled floor. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Korean countertop and 42" real wood kitchen cabinets. Breakfast table area and separate dining room. All windows with blinds or curtains. Blackout blinds at main master bedroom big enough for a sitting area. All 4 bedrooms on first floor and second master on second floor, ideal for a guest room, game room or huge office. Fans in all rooms. Covered paved patio and private fenced backyard. Lots of storage space.