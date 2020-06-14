All apartments in Weston
1022 Bluewood Ter
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:24 AM

1022 Bluewood Ter

1022 Bluewood Terrace · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1022 Bluewood Terrace, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This is the perfect family home, with a huge lot for fun, family activities. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home sits on a huge, fenced, lake lot and has a covered patio. Bright, split bedroom floor plan has wood laminate and tile floors. Enjoy the best club-house in Weston, with a heated lap pool, huge, general use pool, 2, kids pools, water slide and miniature golf. Dogs up to 20 lbs. with non-refundable, pet deposit. Quiet area of Savanna. Savanna is located next to Weston Regional Park and YMCA with plenty of after school activities. Easy access to Sawgrass, 75 and 595. Great school district, available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have any available units?
1022 Bluewood Ter has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1022 Bluewood Ter have?
Some of 1022 Bluewood Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Bluewood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Bluewood Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Bluewood Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Bluewood Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Bluewood Ter does offer parking.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Bluewood Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1022 Bluewood Ter has a pool.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have accessible units?
No, 1022 Bluewood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Bluewood Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Bluewood Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Bluewood Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
