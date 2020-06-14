1022 Bluewood Ter

Amenities

This is the perfect family home, with a huge lot for fun, family activities. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home sits on a huge, fenced, lake lot and has a covered patio. Bright, split bedroom floor plan has wood laminate and tile floors. Enjoy the best club-house in Weston, with a heated lap pool, huge, general use pool, 2, kids pools, water slide and miniature golf. Dogs up to 20 lbs. with non-refundable, pet deposit. Quiet area of Savanna. Savanna is located next to Weston Regional Park and YMCA with plenty of after school activities. Easy access to Sawgrass, 75 and 595. Great school district, available April 1.