West Palm Beach, FL
6606 66th Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6606 66th Way

6606 66th Way · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
Location

6606 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6606 66th Way · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
tennis court
West Palm Townhouse w/ 2 Master Suites!! - You won’t want to miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse providing 1236 sq. feet of comfortable living space, located in the quiet Village of Sandalwood Lakes South. The dining area is located off the kitchen, great for entertaining and can easily accommodate a table for six. The first floor features a 1/2 bath for guests, washer and dryer and double sliders leading to the oversized private courtyard with great storage! Title in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms with beautiful wood in the living room that flows up the stairs into the bedrooms. This home offers 2 master bedrooms with full baths, large closets, and balconies off each room with views of the lake. Only one pet under 20 lb. The community boasts a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a clubhouse, a bike trail, a dog walking trail and includes water. The community is also located less than 2 miles from the FitTeam Ball Park of the Palm Beaches, which host the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Major League Baseball teams annually for spring training. Check out our video tour of this property at https://www.rpmsunstate.com/pbc-rentals

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5879663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 66th Way have any available units?
6606 66th Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 66th Way have?
Some of 6606 66th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 66th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6606 66th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 66th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 66th Way is pet friendly.
Does 6606 66th Way offer parking?
No, 6606 66th Way does not offer parking.
Does 6606 66th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 66th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 66th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6606 66th Way has a pool.
Does 6606 66th Way have accessible units?
No, 6606 66th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 66th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 66th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
