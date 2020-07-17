6606 66th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard pool tennis court

West Palm Townhouse w/ 2 Master Suites!! - You won’t want to miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse providing 1236 sq. feet of comfortable living space, located in the quiet Village of Sandalwood Lakes South. The dining area is located off the kitchen, great for entertaining and can easily accommodate a table for six. The first floor features a 1/2 bath for guests, washer and dryer and double sliders leading to the oversized private courtyard with great storage! Title in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms with beautiful wood in the living room that flows up the stairs into the bedrooms. This home offers 2 master bedrooms with full baths, large closets, and balconies off each room with views of the lake. Only one pet under 20 lb. The community boasts a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a clubhouse, a bike trail, a dog walking trail and includes water. The community is also located less than 2 miles from the FitTeam Ball Park of the Palm Beaches, which host the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Major League Baseball teams annually for spring training. Check out our video tour of this property at https://www.rpmsunstate.com/pbc-rentals



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



(RLNE5879663)