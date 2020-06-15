All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

4211 San Marino Boulevard

4211 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 768-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4211 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
4211 San Marino Boulevard Apt #204, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 01/16/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Second floor unit with tile floor. No carpet. Rent includes WATER+SEWER+BASIC CABLE+HIGH SPEED INTERNET. Great location! Gated resort style community close to shopping, downtown WPB, City Place, and more. Also, this community is located a few minutes from the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Spring Training Stadium. Community has a beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. No smoking in unit is allowed! ***TATYANA DAN/ PREMIER BROKERS INTERNATIONAL/ 561-768-1881*** [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3556211 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4211 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4211 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4211 San Marino Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 San Marino Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4211 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 San Marino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4211 San Marino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4211 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
