4171 San Marino Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

First floor corner unit with private entrance. New beautiful porcelain floors, new 6'' baseboards Rent includes: MONITORED SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM (so long as tenant gets a landline) WATER, SEWAGE, BASIC CABLE, & HIGH SPEED INTERNET. Great location! Gated resort style community close to shopping, downtown WPB, City Place, and more. Also, this community is located a few minutes from the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Spring Training Stadium. Community has a beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. No smoking in unit is allowed!Only 2 vehicles per unit for parking (NO PICKUPS or WORK VANS). Only one small pet allowed, max 25 lbs.