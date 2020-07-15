All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

4171 San Marino Boulevard

4171 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 768-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4171 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,485

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
First floor corner unit with private entrance. New beautiful porcelain floors, new 6'' baseboards Rent includes: MONITORED SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM (so long as tenant gets a landline) WATER, SEWAGE, BASIC CABLE, & HIGH SPEED INTERNET. Great location! Gated resort style community close to shopping, downtown WPB, City Place, and more. Also, this community is located a few minutes from the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Spring Training Stadium. Community has a beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. No smoking in unit is allowed!Only 2 vehicles per unit for parking (NO PICKUPS or WORK VANS). Only one small pet allowed, max 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4171 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4171 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4171 San Marino Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4171 San Marino Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4171 San Marino Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4171 San Marino Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4171 San Marino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4171 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 San Marino Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4171 San Marino Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

