All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 4041 San Marino Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
4041 San Marino Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

4041 San Marino Boulevard

4041 San Marino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4041 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 6/12-10629641 Beautiful condo with a balcony, tile and laminate floors and a newer kitchen. Resort style gated community. Water included. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Highlight Realty Corp/LW [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585114 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4041 San Marino Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 4041 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4041 San Marino Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 San Marino Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University