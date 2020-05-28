All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like
2450 Presidential Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
2450 Presidential Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:17 PM

2450 Presidential Way

2450 Presidential Way · (347) 208-4209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2450 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy the beautiful Palm tree view from this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Annual Rental with prime covered parking space near the entrance in amenity filled luxury building with 24 hour doorman in prestigious gated community. Over 2000 square feet of space including the balcony. Personal laundry room with washer & dryer in unit. Includes Cable & internet.Enjoy all the amenities the building has to offer like 24-hr doorman, onsite manager,Gorgeous pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, Shuffle Board, Social Room, Fitness Center, Sauna, Billiard room. Move-in ready with granite counter tops & beautiful modern furniture if you are interested in renting furnished, Samsung Curve TV, Fireplace, beautiful patio furniture. Great Location near Palm Beach Outlets, Downtown West Palm Beach, Beaches, Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2450 Presidential Way have any available units?
2450 Presidential Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Presidential Way have?
Some of 2450 Presidential Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Presidential Way currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Presidential Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Presidential Way pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Presidential Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 2450 Presidential Way offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Presidential Way does offer parking.
Does 2450 Presidential Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 Presidential Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Presidential Way have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Presidential Way has a pool.
Does 2450 Presidential Way have accessible units?
No, 2450 Presidential Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Presidential Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Presidential Way has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm BeachGolden LakesCentury VillageRenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University