2450 Presidential Way.

Enjoy the beautiful Palm tree view from this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Annual Rental with prime covered parking space near the entrance in amenity filled luxury building with 24 hour doorman in prestigious gated community. Over 2000 square feet of space including the balcony. Personal laundry room with washer & dryer in unit. Includes Cable & internet.Enjoy all the amenities the building has to offer like 24-hr doorman, onsite manager,Gorgeous pool, Hot Tub, Tennis Courts, Shuffle Board, Social Room, Fitness Center, Sauna, Billiard room. Move-in ready with granite counter tops & beautiful modern furniture if you are interested in renting furnished, Samsung Curve TV, Fireplace, beautiful patio furniture. Great Location near Palm Beach Outlets, Downtown West Palm Beach, Beaches, Airport.