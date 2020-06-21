210 Miramar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft. Great curb appeal with mature palm tree and covered front porch. Spacious living and family rooms with an abundance of natural light – built in storage shelves in living room. Kitchen features upgraded countertops and modern appliances. Wood-like flooring and chic tile throughout the home! Move outside to the relaxing pool retreat – perfect for lounging or entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.