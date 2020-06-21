All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:25 AM

210 Miramar Way

210 Miramar Way · (786) 592-5977
Location

210 Miramar Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,005

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This delightful home located in West Palm Beach, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1851sqft. Great curb appeal with mature palm tree and covered front porch. Spacious living and family rooms with an abundance of natural light – built in storage shelves in living room. Kitchen features upgraded countertops and modern appliances. Wood-like flooring and chic tile throughout the home! Move outside to the relaxing pool retreat – perfect for lounging or entertaining. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Miramar Way have any available units?
210 Miramar Way has a unit available for $3,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Miramar Way have?
Some of 210 Miramar Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Miramar Way currently offering any rent specials?
210 Miramar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Miramar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Miramar Way is pet friendly.
Does 210 Miramar Way offer parking?
No, 210 Miramar Way does not offer parking.
Does 210 Miramar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Miramar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Miramar Way have a pool?
Yes, 210 Miramar Way has a pool.
Does 210 Miramar Way have accessible units?
No, 210 Miramar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Miramar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Miramar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
