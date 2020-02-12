8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Are you ready to live the lagoon life but not yet ready to buy? Rent this barely lived in spacious home. Located

at Epperson, home of the Crystal Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, FL. Minimum 8 month lease required. The house has Smart

home features and is in a Gated Community. Rent INCLUDES Ultra-High-Speed Internet. Appliances include Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave. Enjoy the Crystal Lagoon and Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, Obstacle Course, Cabanas, Tiki Huts, Swim Up Bar, Live Music. First Month’s Rent & Security Deposit due at signing. Application Fee is $100. Ask about the

Move in Special if Leased by 12/15/2019. Aside from the Lagoon, the community also offers a Dog Park, Playground and

Golf Cart paths, perfect for an evening cruise around this pristine neighborhood. Schedule a tour today! You are ready for

Life at the Lagoon. Schedule a private tour TODAY! Realtor Habla Español