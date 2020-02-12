All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

8202 Olive Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8202 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Are you ready to live the lagoon life but not yet ready to buy? Rent this barely lived in spacious home. Located
at Epperson, home of the Crystal Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, FL. Minimum 8 month lease required. The house has Smart
home features and is in a Gated Community. Rent INCLUDES Ultra-High-Speed Internet. Appliances include Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave. Enjoy the Crystal Lagoon and Paddle Boarding, Kayaking, Obstacle Course, Cabanas, Tiki Huts, Swim Up Bar, Live Music. First Month’s Rent & Security Deposit due at signing. Application Fee is $100. Ask about the
Move in Special if Leased by 12/15/2019. Aside from the Lagoon, the community also offers a Dog Park, Playground and
Golf Cart paths, perfect for an evening cruise around this pristine neighborhood. Schedule a tour today! You are ready for
Life at the Lagoon. Schedule a private tour TODAY! Realtor Habla Español

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8202 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa