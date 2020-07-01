7881 Yale Harbor Dr.

Amenities

Fabulous 4BD/2.5BTH+ Den & Bonus Room in Epperson! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fabulous 4BD/2.5BTH Home in Wesley Chapel in the highly desirable Epperson location! Home features an open floorplan with a main-floor master bedroom retreat and den through French doors. Rear patio overlooking a gorgeous pond and spacious green space for a play area, garden oasis, or just a quiet retreat for your morning coffee. New kitchen with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, eat-at counter, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet has built-ins and an en-suite master bath that features double vanities with granite counters, glass walk-in shower, and travertine floor. 3 more bedrooms with large closets with large bonus space share a hall bath with granite counters, shower tub, and travertine floor. Office area adjacent to the kitchen. Move-in Ready and close to everything Tampa has to offer! Hurry home like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online today! **Tenants must pay a $50 fee to HOA as for registering at gate**



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1663351?accessKey=5e3c



