Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

7881 Yale Harbor Dr.

7881 Yale Harbor Drive
Location

7881 Yale Harbor Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous 4BD/2.5BTH+ Den & Bonus Room in Epperson! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fabulous 4BD/2.5BTH Home in Wesley Chapel in the highly desirable Epperson location! Home features an open floorplan with a main-floor master bedroom retreat and den through French doors. Rear patio overlooking a gorgeous pond and spacious green space for a play area, garden oasis, or just a quiet retreat for your morning coffee. New kitchen with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, eat-at counter, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet has built-ins and an en-suite master bath that features double vanities with granite counters, glass walk-in shower, and travertine floor. 3 more bedrooms with large closets with large bonus space share a hall bath with granite counters, shower tub, and travertine floor. Office area adjacent to the kitchen. Move-in Ready and close to everything Tampa has to offer! Hurry home like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online today! **Tenants must pay a $50 fee to HOA as for registering at gate**

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1663351?accessKey=5e3c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please call or text Kris at 813-444-8221

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5396688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have any available units?
7881 Yale Harbor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 7881 Yale Harbor Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7881 Yale Harbor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. offers parking.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have a pool?
No, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7881 Yale Harbor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

