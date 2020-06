Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Lena Tan 727.871.1728 for detail. Tenant Moving out on 6/30. Welcome to Epperson Ranch, the first 7 Acres of Crystal Lagoon in the US!!! Renters will have access to the Lagoon as well as free internet by renting this property! This house is featuring 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath. stop by today before it's too late!