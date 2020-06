Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Great pond view can be seen as soon as you walk in the door! This beautiful 3 bedroom home in Palm Cove is available for rent at just $1650 a month. New carpet, new paint, new microwave, new dishwasher! This is a must see. After owner approval, HOA has an approval process. Call for qualifications and showing instructions.