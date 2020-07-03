All apartments in Wesley Chapel
7445 Tower Bridge Dr
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

7445 Tower Bridge Dr

7445 Tower Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7445 Tower Bridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxurious home in Bridgewater desirable community. With over 1,900 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, you'll appreciate the open floor plan with a neutral color palette that flows throughout. Greeted by a formal living/dining area, along with a kitchen/family room combination. The well-equipped kitchen offers maple cabinets granite countertops, there's lots of storage space, and it's certain to please the cook! Enjoy the conservation view from the lanai that is right off the kitchen and family room. The split plan features a peaceful master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Separating the master suite from the secondary bedrooms. This is a prime location, near some of the areas newest shopping and dining districts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have any available units?
7445 Tower Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 7445 Tower Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7445 Tower Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 Tower Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7445 Tower Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7445 Tower Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
