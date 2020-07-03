7445 Tower Bridge Dr

Amenities

Luxurious home in Bridgewater desirable community. With over 1,900 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, you'll appreciate the open floor plan with a neutral color palette that flows throughout. Greeted by a formal living/dining area, along with a kitchen/family room combination. The well-equipped kitchen offers maple cabinets granite countertops, there's lots of storage space, and it's certain to please the cook! Enjoy the conservation view from the lanai that is right off the kitchen and family room. The split plan features a peaceful master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Separating the master suite from the secondary bedrooms. This is a prime location, near some of the areas newest shopping and dining districts