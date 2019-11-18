7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in the desirable Bridgewater Community in Wesley Chapel. As you enter the home you step into the formal living and dining areas complete with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is to please and is open to the family room and features an eat-in dining area providing the open floor plan many desire. The master suite is complete with an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms and additional full bath are located on the opposite side of the home providing the privacy most desire. Bridgewater is located in the highly desired Wesley Chapel and is near shopping, restaurants, I-75 and more. Don't miss out on your opportunity at this amazing home. Schedule your showing today!