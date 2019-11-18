All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE

7310 Newhall Pass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Newhall Pass Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in the desirable Bridgewater Community in Wesley Chapel. As you enter the home you step into the formal living and dining areas complete with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is to please and is open to the family room and features an eat-in dining area providing the open floor plan many desire. The master suite is complete with an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms and additional full bath are located on the opposite side of the home providing the privacy most desire. Bridgewater is located in the highly desired Wesley Chapel and is near shopping, restaurants, I-75 and more. Don't miss out on your opportunity at this amazing home. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have any available units?
7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have?
Some of 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE offers parking.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have a pool?
No, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have accessible units?
No, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 NEWHALL PASS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
