6308 SUSHI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming lush-green lawn, and a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open communal living room layout, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!