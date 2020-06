6245 Sushi Court

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN CHAPEL PINES. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN CHAPEL PINES. OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBINATION, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, EAT-IN SPACE, BUILT-IN DESK, CLOSET PANTRY, AND ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER. TILE FLOORS IN ALL WET AREAS. NO CARPET IN BEDROOMS & VINYL IN LIVING AREAS..NO CARPETS=LOWER ALLERGENS AND EASIER MAINTENANCE. CEILING FANS, VAULTED CEILINGS & PLANT SHELVES. UPGRADED BATH TUB/ SHOWER COMBOS IN BOTH BATHROOMS. INSIDE UTILITY ROOM , 2 CAR GARAGE & A COVERED LANAI OVERLOOKING A SCENIC POND & CONSERVATION. HOME IS MOVE IN READY!!! LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS & MAJOR HIGHWAYS. EASY COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA, MCDILL AFB, ST PETE, CLEARWATER, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, BRANDON & BEACHES. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED under 50 LBS- BREED RESTRICTED! NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE SIZED PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.



