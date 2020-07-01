5833 Sand key Lane

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Nice single family home with new roof and AC in heart of Wesley chapel - Welcome to your new home in the gated community of Wesley Pointe! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage features nice Tile floors throughout first floor, Master bedroom is downstairs, There is 3 additional bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom. Access the backyard from the kitchen. brand new roof and new AC for the low utility bills! completely fenced backyard with a workshop for your privacy and convenience!

Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, you'll be extremely close to Wiregrass mall, Advent Health, shopping, restaurants, i75 access and much more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5653327)