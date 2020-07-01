All apartments in Wesley Chapel
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5833 Sand key Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

5833 Sand key Lane

5833 Sand Key Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Sand Key Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Wesley Pointe

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single family home with new roof and AC in heart of Wesley chapel - Welcome to your new home in the gated community of Wesley Pointe! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage features nice Tile floors throughout first floor, Master bedroom is downstairs, There is 3 additional bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bathroom. Access the backyard from the kitchen. brand new roof and new AC for the low utility bills! completely fenced backyard with a workshop for your privacy and convenience!
Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, you'll be extremely close to Wiregrass mall, Advent Health, shopping, restaurants, i75 access and much more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Sand key Lane have any available units?
5833 Sand key Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 5833 Sand key Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Sand key Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Sand key Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5833 Sand key Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Sand key Lane offers parking.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 Sand key Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane have a pool?
No, 5833 Sand key Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane have accessible units?
No, 5833 Sand key Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 Sand key Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5833 Sand key Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5833 Sand key Lane has units with air conditioning.

