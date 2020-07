Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

PERFECT RENTAL FOR FAMILY IN A QUIET AND UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD.LOVELY HOME WITH INTERNATIONAL PREPARATORY SCHOOL IN THIS GATED TENNIS AND GOLF RESORT. LARGE LIVING AREA GREAT ROOM LAYOUT. MASTER HAS SEPARATE SHOWER, TUB AND WALK-IN CLOSET. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM AND LARGE YARD WITH SCREENED LANAI. TWO CAR GARAGE ATTACHED. CLOSE TO WIREGRASS, AND TAMPA OUTLET MALLS. SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ALSO MINUTES AWAY. FURNISHED OR NOT. COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE ON LARGE LAKE ACCESS.