5236 BLUE ROAN WAY

Amenities
Beautiful townhome IDEALLY LOCATED in the heart of Wesley Chapel! This is your opportunity to live in the quiet, peaceful
community of Saddle Creek Manor in a tastefully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with a two car garage. The kitchen has
been recently updated with gorgeous 42-inch cabinets and granite countertops, and new flooring in the kitchen and living areas.
Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a private bath
with a walk-in shower and a dual vanity. The community is close to everything you need - shopping, entertainment and plenty of
restaurants, and you'll have easy access to I-75 to make your commute a breeze. Don't miss this one - it won't last long!