5236 BLUE ROAN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome IDEALLY LOCATED in the heart of Wesley Chapel! This is your opportunity to live in the quiet, peaceful

community of Saddle Creek Manor in a tastefully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with a two car garage. The kitchen has

been recently updated with gorgeous 42-inch cabinets and granite countertops, and new flooring in the kitchen and living areas.

Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a private bath

with a walk-in shower and a dual vanity. The community is close to everything you need - shopping, entertainment and plenty of

restaurants, and you'll have easy access to I-75 to make your commute a breeze. Don't miss this one - it won't last long!