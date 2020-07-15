All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5236 BLUE ROAN WAY
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

5236 BLUE ROAN WAY

5236 Blue Roan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5236 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome IDEALLY LOCATED in the heart of Wesley Chapel! This is your opportunity to live in the quiet, peaceful
community of Saddle Creek Manor in a tastefully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with a two car garage. The kitchen has
been recently updated with gorgeous 42-inch cabinets and granite countertops, and new flooring in the kitchen and living areas.
Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a private bath
with a walk-in shower and a dual vanity. The community is close to everything you need - shopping, entertainment and plenty of
restaurants, and you'll have easy access to I-75 to make your commute a breeze. Don't miss this one - it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have any available units?
5236 BLUE ROAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have?
Some of 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5236 BLUE ROAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY offers parking.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have a pool?
No, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5236 BLUE ROAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg