Very nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with tile floors, wood cabinets and large breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Separate living/dining room and separate laundry room. This 4-bedroom home was built in 2007 and has a large back patio and completely fenced backyard. Includes all appliances. Located in Ashley Pines just 5 miles from the Wiregrass Mall and 4 miles from I-75.